AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AB Volvo (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

AB Volvo (publ) Trading Down 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. AB Volvo has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $32.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 9.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

