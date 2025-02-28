AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AB Volvo (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VLVLY
AB Volvo (publ) Trading Down 2.3 %
AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 9.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.
About AB Volvo (publ)
AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AB Volvo (publ)
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Volume – What It Signals
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Top 4 Healthcare REITs Turning Care Into Big Investor Payouts
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.