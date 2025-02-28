Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH) Issues Earnings Results

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Tile Shop had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 2.94%.
Tile Shop Price Performance
Shares of Tile Shop stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. Tile Shop has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $332.71 million, a PE ratio of 93.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71.
Tile Shop Company Profile
