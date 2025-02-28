WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.31, Zacks reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.11) EPS.

WW International Trading Up 10.2 %

Shares of WW stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.71. WW International has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $3.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WW International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

