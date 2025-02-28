Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Universal Health Realty Income Trust had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price Performance

Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $32.27 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

