BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Up 1,631.9% in February

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,000 shares, an increase of 1,631.9% from the January 31st total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,468,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BYD Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BYDDY opened at $102.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.44. BYD has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $103.38. The company has a market cap of $152.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.29.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

