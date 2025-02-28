BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Up 1,631.9% in February

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,000 shares, an increase of 1,631.9% from the January 31st total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,468,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
BYD Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BYDDY opened at $102.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.44. BYD has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $103.38. The company has a market cap of $152.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.29.
BYD Company Profile
