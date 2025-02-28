Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.24, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $88.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.44) earnings per share.

NVAX opened at $7.06 on Friday. Novavax has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,160 shares in the company, valued at $484,716.80. The trade was a 7.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel K. King sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $37,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,225.40. This represents a 21.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,150 shares of company stock worth $119,641 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

