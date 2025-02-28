Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Receives Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 115.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.98. Vaxcyte has a one year low of $58.10 and a one year high of $121.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.74.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxcyte news, Director Teri Loxam sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $531,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,664.25. This trade represents a 46.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $669,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 205,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,208,443.70. This trade represents a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,481 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 5.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 3.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

