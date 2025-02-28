Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Short Interest Down 82.7% in February

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,300 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the January 31st total of 3,004,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 77.7 days.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Link Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $5.27.

Get Link Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Link Real Estate Investment Trust, managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is the largest REIT in Asia, and a leading real estate investor and asset manager in the world. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors, and has no controlling unitholder.

Receive News & Ratings for Link Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Link Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.