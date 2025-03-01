Aew Capital Management L P Has $39.90 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Aew Capital Management L P cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,800 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises 1.9% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $39,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 617.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,191,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,393,000 after buying an additional 2,746,503 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,620,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,892,000 after acquiring an additional 88,378 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,487,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,484,000 after acquiring an additional 25,519 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,995,000 after purchasing an additional 98,366 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,906,000 after purchasing an additional 993,694 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $186.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.62. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.25 and a 1 year high of $188.13.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.44.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 465 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $168.59 per share, with a total value of $78,394.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,427,384.21. This represents a 0.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

