Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $427,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,834,000. Veridan Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $203.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $173.17 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.62.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

