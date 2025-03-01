Factorial Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Factorial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Century Communities by 3.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Century Communities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Century Communities by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Century Communities by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the third quarter worth $51,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Century Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Century Communities Trading Down 0.5 %

Century Communities stock opened at $69.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.49 and a 12 month high of $108.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.91.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.33. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

