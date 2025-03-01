Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08, Zacks reports.

Disc Medicine Trading Up 3.1 %

IRON opened at $56.18 on Friday. Disc Medicine has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $77.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.51.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Disc Medicine

In other Disc Medicine news, insider Rahul Khara sold 7,500 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $470,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,035 shares in the company, valued at $880,696.25. The trade was a 34.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pamela Stephenson sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $171,217.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,892.82. This trade represents a 4.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,037 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,001 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James upgraded Disc Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.90.

Get Our Latest Report on IRON

About Disc Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.