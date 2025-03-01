Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 573,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,243 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $18,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,586,000. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter.

PSK stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $36.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.35.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

