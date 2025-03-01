Wiser Advisor Group LLC Sells 283 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wiser Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.9% of Wiser Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wiser Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $178.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $154.12 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.21.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
