Wiser Advisor Group LLC Sells 685 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Wiser Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of J. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE J opened at $128.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.45. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.95 and a 12-month high of $150.54.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.89.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

