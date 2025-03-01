Connable Office Inc. Cuts Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amphenol by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,534,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,496,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,666,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,601,540,000 after buying an additional 564,991 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,558,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $427,363,000 after buying an additional 63,180 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 25.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,329,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $347,297,000 after buying an additional 1,073,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 89.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,303,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $280,397,000 after buying an additional 2,032,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.7 %

APH opened at $66.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $79.39. The company has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.77.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

