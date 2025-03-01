Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $302.08 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,610,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,277 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Dover worth $302,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Dover by 0.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Dover by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOV stock opened at $198.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $163.71 and a 52-week high of $222.31.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 10.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.91.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

