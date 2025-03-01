Connable Office Inc. Sells 933 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,894 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth $308,616,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth $14,190,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 490.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 929,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,741,000 after buying an additional 772,134 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 583.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 666,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,858,000 after buying an additional 569,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 780.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 357,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 316,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,045.38. The trade was a 1.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,652,229 shares in the company, valued at $27,261,778.50. This trade represents a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Price Performance

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

NYSE FNB opened at $14.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNB. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on F.N.B.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.