AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.89, Zacks reports. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 289.75% and a negative return on equity of 287.94%. The business had revenue of $43.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 million.

AnaptysBio Stock Up 2.6 %

AnaptysBio stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $511.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $41.31.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ANAB shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on AnaptysBio from $90.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AnaptysBio news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 65,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $842,177.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,860,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,525.60. The trade was a 0.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 33.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.