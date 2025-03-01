Maripau Wealth Management LLC Invests $243,000 in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $218.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

