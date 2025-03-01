Wiser Advisor Group LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,583 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 2.0% of Wiser Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wiser Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.6 %

HD opened at $396.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $401.36 and its 200 day moving average is $398.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.50.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

