Factorial Partners LLC Increases Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 206.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 552.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in WEX by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in WEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX opened at $157.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.57. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.03 and a 12-month high of $244.04.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on WEX from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.73.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

