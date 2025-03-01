Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Invests $205,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,279,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, ADG Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,309,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $597.04 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $496.30 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $601.07 and its 200 day moving average is $587.79. The company has a market cap of $593.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

