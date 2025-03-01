CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Update

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,332,500 shares, a growth of 194.8% from the January 31st total of 1,130,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,777.1 days.

CK Asset Stock Performance

CHKGF stock remained flat at $4.30 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319. CK Asset has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98.

About CK Asset

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, residential, and other properties; property investment and development activities; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operation businesses.

