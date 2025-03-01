CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Update

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,332,500 shares, a growth of 194.8% from the January 31st total of 1,130,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,777.1 days.
CK Asset Stock Performance
CHKGF stock remained flat at $4.30 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319. CK Asset has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98.
About CK Asset
