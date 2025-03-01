Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.09 and last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 465709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

Several research analysts recently commented on INR shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average is $36.28.

In other Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN news, Director Steven D. Gray bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

