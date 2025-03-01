Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Up 312.0% in February

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,700 shares, a growth of 312.0% from the January 31st total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 460,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Central Japan Railway Price Performance

OTCMKTS CJPRY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.85. 117,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,516. Central Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $13.53. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 19.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.