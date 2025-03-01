Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Director Sells $448,000.00 in Stock

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) Director Eric Vishria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 286,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,795.20. This represents a 10.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eric Vishria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 28th, Eric Vishria sold 3,563 shares of Amplitude stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $42,756.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Eric Vishria sold 6,437 shares of Amplitude stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $77,372.74.

Amplitude Stock Performance

AMPL stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.37. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $14.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $78.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.68 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 32.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amplitude from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amplitude from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amplitude from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amplitude from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Amplitude by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 418.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 53,741 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth $1,597,000. MQS Management LLC increased its position in Amplitude by 38.2% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

