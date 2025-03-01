Short Interest in Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Drops By 61.1%

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Toyota Industries Price Performance
OTCMKTS TYIDY opened at $86.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.05 and its 200-day moving average is $77.58. Toyota Industries has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $106.84.
Toyota Industries Company Profile
