Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 30,868.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 36.3% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 21.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 250,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,070,000 after acquiring an additional 44,990 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.11.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, EVP Barbara Supplee bought 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,453.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,452.44. The trade was a 13.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $381,230.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $807,892.80. This represents a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Price Performance

SAIC stock opened at $98.79 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $95.59 and a 52 week high of $156.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.66.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Further Reading

