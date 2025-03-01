Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

GBIL opened at $100.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.04. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.66 and a 12-month high of $100.89.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

