Anfield Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 102.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 332,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,292 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.1% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence First Trust Co increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 455,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 229,798 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 21,167 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 98,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 47,828 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

