JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) is Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises about 3.2% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $8,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPIE. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 75.4% during the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

JPIE stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.90. JPMorgan Income ETF has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $46.43.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

