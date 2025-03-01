Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $26,573,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,219,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,316,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,990.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 18,973 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after buying an additional 18,821 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total transaction of $361,010.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,510.08. The trade was a 24.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $268.11 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.98 and a 12-month high of $312.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABG shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

