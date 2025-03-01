QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 14,803 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $92.93 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $86.41 and a 52-week high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.39.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

