Promising Real Estate Stocks To Watch Today – February 26th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, JPMorgan Chase & Co., MercadoLibre, Ford Motor, Wells Fargo & Company, JD.com, and Bank of America are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares in companies that own, manage, develop, or invest in properties and real estate-related assets. They offer investors an indirect means of participating in the real estate market, often providing returns through capital gains and dividend income while avoiding some complexities of direct property ownership. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.84. 54,183,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,329,656. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.52.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

NYSE:JPM traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $258.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,504,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,329,260. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of MELI traded up $26.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,194.82. The company had a trading volume of 313,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,883.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,962.50. The company has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a PE ratio of 58.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $1,324.99 and a one year high of $2,374.54.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.49. 65,816,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,948,719. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

WFC stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,331,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,987,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $255.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.44. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $81.50.

JD.com (JD)

JD.com, Inc. operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

NASDAQ JD traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.41. The company had a trading volume of 12,115,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,318,092. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average is $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.40. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $44.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,378,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,504,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

