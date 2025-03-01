UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $18,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in UFP Industries by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 28.1% during the third quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 68,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

In other news, Director William G. Currie sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $721,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,712.60. This represents a 8.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFPI stock opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.88. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.45.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.68%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

