Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $8.08 Million Holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 299,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,203,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,061,000 after buying an additional 635,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 164,421.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,110,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,847 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 970,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,656,000 after purchasing an additional 83,194 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 905,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 767,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 28,359 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.19. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $27.54.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0626 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

