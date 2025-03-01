Factorial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nomad Foods accounts for about 1.8% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,589,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,807,000 after acquiring an additional 49,321 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in Nomad Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 297,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $18.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $20.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Nomad Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

