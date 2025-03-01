Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 606,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 190,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $51.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.43. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

