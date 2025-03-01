Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 474.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $38.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.