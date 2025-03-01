ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Stock Position Lifted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ATI were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ATI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in ATI by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in ATI by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in ATI by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at ATI

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,474,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 436,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,745,772.57. This trade represents a 5.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $657,459.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,261.54. This trade represents a 27.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,498 shares of company stock worth $2,288,141 in the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

ATI Stock Up 2.3 %

ATI opened at $58.25 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.90.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. ATI had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

