Whipplewood Advisors LLC Takes $96,000 Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 880 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,126,000 after buying an additional 577,467 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 4.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,907,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,289,908,000 after buying an additional 406,287 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter worth approximately $17,122,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter worth approximately $9,097,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Crocs by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 184,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,227,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,870.87. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. This trade represents a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs Stock Down 1.3 %

CROX stock opened at $99.57 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.25 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.83.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CROX. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

