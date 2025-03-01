Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Pan American Silver has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years. Pan American Silver has a payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pan American Silver to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

NYSE PAAS opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.42 and a beta of 1.28. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $26.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $815.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.20 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

