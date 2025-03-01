Factorial Partners LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Genworth Financial comprises approximately 2.5% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNW. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $7.90.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

