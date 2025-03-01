Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.54 Billion Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,868,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,488 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 1.0% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,541,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,393,673,000 after buying an additional 210,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,389,765,000 after buying an additional 838,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,512,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,677,194,000 after buying an additional 143,440 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,676,000 after buying an additional 24,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,115,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,530,318,000 after buying an additional 53,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $158,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,380. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,981.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,093. This represents a 87.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,077 shares of company stock worth $4,620,025. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG stock opened at $573.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $569.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $528.64. The stock has a market cap of $204.14 billion, a PE ratio of 89.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

