Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $43.07 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 167.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 536,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $43,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 35,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 207,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 12,357 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $82.04 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.80 and a one year high of $84.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day moving average of $81.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.