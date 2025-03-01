WR Wealth Planners LLC Buys 9,300 Shares of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSF)

WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF comprises about 2.8% of WR Wealth Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF were worth $8,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 128,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF by 70.4% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 99,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 40,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVSF opened at $46.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.52. Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $47.18.

About Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF

The Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (AVSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF investing in investment-grade, short-term fixed income securities across sectors from issuers around the globe. AVSF was launched on Oct 15, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.