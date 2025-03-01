J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.850-10.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.8 billion-$8.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.8 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SJM. TD Cowen lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.63.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $110.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.19. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $98.77 and a 12-month high of $127.59.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. On average, research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -179.25%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $112,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,942. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

