Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lowered its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,669 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,547 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $36,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Up 1.2 %

OC stock opened at $153.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $148.78 and a fifty-two week high of $214.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.64.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OC

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,336,265.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,990.54. This trade represents a 48.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $321,947.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,490.95. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.