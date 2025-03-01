Advisor OS LLC Trims Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Advisor OS LLC reduced its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 90.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,929 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 412.7% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $599,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,744,490.32. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $3,026,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,108 shares in the company, valued at $18,021,040.40. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock opened at $154.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.66. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $174.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.07%.

JBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.83.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

